Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 21 (ANI): Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launched a strong attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government during a media interaction in Gudiyatham of Vellore district in Tamil Nadu.

She accused the ruling DMK of having completely failed in its governance and claimed that a major political shift was imminent in the state.

Speaking at a private event, Tamilisai said, "In another ten months, a beautiful baby named the National Democratic Alliance will be born -- and that child will wear the crown in Tamil Nadu."

Drawing parallels between mythology and politics, she said the upcoming Murugan Devotees Conference is not just a spiritual gathering, but one that will symbolically defeat social evils, similar to Lord Murugan's legendary battle against evil forces. "This conference will bring political change without uttering a word of politics," she added.

Soundararajan criticised the DMK's stand on religious identity, particularly referencing VCK President Thirumavalavan.

"Why be ashamed of wearing religious symbols like holy ash? If you're a Hindu, don't be afraid to show it. People are watching everything," she said.

She further questioned the CM's absence in Hindu religious ceremonies, pointing out that despite thousands of milk pot processions, the Chief Minister hasn't attended even one. He doesn't greet people for festivals like Deepavali or Vinayagar Chaturthi.

While she was speaking, a decorative backdrop behind her suddenly collapsed. Reacting wittily, she said, "It's okay if this was a private banner, but our Chief Minister once inaugurated a government building in Thanjavur, and the construction quality was so poor -- that's how things are under DMK rule."

She accused the DMK of being anxious about the BJP's rising influence, especially with events like the Murugan conference, and visits by national leaders such as Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, and Pawan Kalyan. "Why is it a problem if we bring leaders from other states when you do the same?"

Soundararajan also slammed the government's handling of farmers' issues, citing the example of mango growers forced to dump their produce on the streets due to lack of support. She further alleged that no new appointments have been made in the 37 newly announced government colleges.

On archaeological matters, she asserted that the BJP government was responsible for progress in excavations like Keezhadi and Adichanallur, not the DMK as it claims.

Targeting the DMK's ally, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), she asked, "Has VCK ever protested for clean drinking water?"

Soundararajan declared, "The DMK government has failed in every aspect of governance. People no longer stand with Stalin -- only his party members do. If Stalin were truly with the people, we wouldn't see rapes, murders, and police stations being ransacked." (ANI)

