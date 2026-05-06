India News | Tamil Nadu Governor Confirms Vijay to Meet Today Evening, Says TVK Claims Majority

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has confirmed to ANI that he will meet TVK chief Vijay on Wednesday evening after TVK claimed that they have the majority to form the government.

Speaking to ANI, the Governor said that he has received a letter from TVK claiming the majority and will meet the party chief in the evening.

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"I have received a letter from TVK. They will meet me in the evening. They have stated that they have the majority and they should be called for the formation of the government. Yes, I have an appointment (to TVK chief Vijay). A new govt will come now," he said.

Meanwhile, TVK's attempt to stitch an alliance to cross the 118 majority mark is still underway as the party's General Secretary N Anand on Wednesday met with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS). Other senior TVK leaders have also contacted the AIADMK General Secretary.

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TVK, which stands at 108 in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly, is just 10 short of the 118 halfway majority mark. Congress, with five seats, had already extended its support. However, Vijay still needs five more seats to form a government. Vijay could also abandon the Congress in favour of the AIADMK, which has significantly more seats. The Congress' long association with the DMK is not helping its case despite its leaders itching to ally with Vijay.

If TVK manages to ally with AIADMK, which won 47 seats in the assembly election, they will comfortably cross the halfway mark without needing the Congress's support.

Earlier, AIADMK leader CV Shanmugam said that his party will take the final decision on allying with TVK.

Shanmugam said, "The party has to take the decision" while speaking to reporters as AIADMK MLAs arrived at his residence in Chennai, amidst buzz of 'talks' between party General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami and TVK chief Vijay.

Reports suggest that there is a faction within the AIADMK that is inclined to support Vijay and his party by offering support to him. There have also been reports that these MLAs are not too happy with Edappaddi Palaniswami's leadership.

On the other side, Congress is ready to end one of its longest-standing alliances as it gears up to support TVK and Vijay with its 5 MLAs to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

Congress MP and Senior leader Manickam Tagore whose outburst against the DMK's denial of power sharing in the state had become the talk of the alliance prior to the polls justified his party's stand.

The ball is really in Vjay's court if he chooses to take the Congress along or opt for fracturing the AIADMK. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)