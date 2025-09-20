Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 20 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard organised a cleanliness drive at Marina Beach, located in Chennai, on International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday.

On the occasion, Indian Volleyball team star Jerome Vinith also participated in the drive.

Meanwhile, other parts of the country are also conducting cleanliness drives on Coastal Cleanup Day.

In Maharashtra, a cleanliness drive was held at Versova Beach in Mumbai.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had launched a cleanliness drive under 'Seva Pakhwada Abhiyan' on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday in Indore and participated in a cleanliness drive alongside public representatives on the premises of MY Hospital in the district.

During the event, he also flagged off e-waste collection vehicles of the Indore Municipal Corporation. While addressing the programme, CM said that it is the responsibility of the people to keep the hospital clean and emphasised that just like Indore is famous for its cleanliness, the hospital too should make its name in cleanliness. He also administered a pledge to public representatives, social workers, and citizens to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings.

Addressing the program, the CM said, "Today, we are starting a cleanliness drive, and it is our responsibility to keep this hospital campus clean. As Indore has its fame when it comes to cleanliness, MY Hospital should also make its name in cleanliness. The hospital management and district administration officials should pay special attention to maintaining cleanliness on the Hospital premises," the CM said.

During the drive, he assured that the state government will provide all possible support for development works in the hospital. The CM also appealed to everyone to remain dedicated to observing cleanliness by volunteering two hours per week and 100 hours per year towards cleanliness efforts. (ANI)

