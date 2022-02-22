Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 22 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Tuesday said the results of Tamil Nadu local body polls are a great victory for the party as they show that the party has made inroads in constituencies where it had no presence earlier.

"Today the results of urban local body election came. BJP got a great victory. It has made inroads in the places where party did not had presence earlier. We are making Lotus bloom in every nook and corner of the state," said Annamalai.

"BJP has emerged as the third party in Tamil Nadu. I thank the leaders who worked hard for the victory of our candidates. Though we didn't win, the vote percentage we got makes me happy," he added.

Slamming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over his comments that "DMK's lead is a recognition of Dravidian Model, " BJP state chief said "Stalin should first clarify what does this model really means," adding that "BJP has won on the model of development portrayed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

As per State election commission, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is leading in 867 seats out of a total a 1,347 seats of corporations that went to poll. It was followed by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on 156 and BJP on 21 seats.

With regards to 3,843 seats in Municipalities, DMK is leading on 2,352 seats, followed by AIADMK on 636 and BJP on 56.

DMK is also leading on 4,388 panchayat seats out of 7,621 seats, followed by AIADMK on 1,206 and BJP on 230.

The urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu were held on Saturday for 12,607 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats.

There were 57,778 candidates contesting for 12,607 posts. (ANI)

