India News | Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna Chairs Review Meeting with Officials at PWD in Chepauk

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 20 (ANI); Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Tuesday chaired a review meeting with officials at the Public Works Department in Chepauk, Chennai.

The Minister held detailed discussions regarding departmental schemes, government initiatives, and administrative operations.

Also Read | TCS Stock Prices: Today’s Share Price Prediction and Latest News.

Earlier on Monday, Tamil Nadu Minister of Public Works and Sports Development, Aadhav Arjuna, aid that with rising drug usage in the state, children should be given quality training and necessary attention right from school days to compete at an international level in sports.

Arjuna was in Chennai for the inspection of the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. The construction works, quality of hostel food and needs of players and coaches were looked into during this visit.

Also Read | Is the EPS-95 Viral Letter Real? Did EPFO Raise EPS-95 Pension to INR 7,500? Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Speaking to the reporters after the inspection, he told them, "Under the leadership of the CM (C Joseph Vijay), we have begun an excellent journey of governance through the Cabinet. We inquired and reviewed the ongoing construction works here, the quality of hostel food, and the needs of athletes and coaches.

"Expressing concerns over rising drug culture in the state, Arjuna called for attention to be drawn to sports, saying that the athletes "lack proper awareness about the Olympics".

"At a time when drug culture is increasing in Tamil Nadu, sports have become essential. Right from the school level itself, students should be given the necessary attention and training to compete at international standards in sports. Our athletes lack proper awareness about the Olympics. We also have traditional sports such as Jallikattu and Silambam, and we have taken steps to encourage all such games. We are planning to take steps to improve sports infrastructure across all districts and regions," he signed off.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday chaired a high-level review meeting of the Energy Department to assess the state's power infrastructure and financial health, while also issuing major directives for the renovation and modernisation of 'Amma Canteens' across the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister conducted a detailed assessment regarding the power generation capacity, current electricity demand, and distribution networks.

Discussions also focused on the financial status of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and its subsidiary companies, alongside the progress of ongoing future infrastructure development projects.

In a significant move to bolster social welfare, CM Vijay ordered a comprehensive overhaul of the 'Amma Canteens.'At present, 383 Amma Canteens are functioning under the Greater Chennai Corporation, while another 237 are being operated through other municipal corporations and municipalities across the state.

The decision for modernisation follows reports regarding the quality and taste of the food served at these facilities, which were recently brought to the attention of the Chief Minister.

Following detailed discussions with the concerned government department secretaries, the Chief Minister directed officials to immediately improve infrastructure facilities at the canteens and procure necessary cooking equipment. He emphasised the need to ensure the uninterrupted supply of high-quality, tasty food to the public. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)