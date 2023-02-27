Erode, February 27: The polling for Erode East bypolls began on Monday at 7 am. Edappadi Palaniswami has a chance to emerge as a tall leader in this Erode East bypoll. Besides DMK and AIADMK, Naam Tamizlar Katchi (NTK), and DMDK would play a vital role in the Erode East bypoll.

In view of the elections, 238 polling centres have been set up in 52 places.

A total of 1206 officers, 286 presiding officers, 858 polling officers and 62 additional officers, have been stationed for poll duty. Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Driver Killed, 15 Polling Staff Injured in Road Accident in Wokha.

In total 1430 electronic machines are used as 5 voting machines, 286 machines each as a control machine and 310 VVPAT machines are used.

Notably, 77 candidates are in the fray with a tight race between DMK alliance Congress Candidate EVKS Elangovan and AIADMK Candidate Thennarasu.

Elections were necessitated in the constituency after the sudden demise of Congress MLA Thirumahan Eveera. This time Thirumahan Eveera's father Congress Senior Leader EVKS Elangovan is contesting with the DMK in an alliance. West Bengal: Missing for Three Days, TMC Leader Jagatpal Baraik’s Body Found in Well in Jalpaiguri.

Since DMK forms the government this is the first bypoll where CM M K Stalin and the team take this as a prestigious battle. As the Opposition continuously targets the DMK, over the deteriorating law and order situation and other issues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)