Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 5 (ANI): The downpour has started in parts of Chennai, with motorists seeking shelter and people walking with umbrellas in the Tambaram area of the metro.

Earlier today, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Chennai issued warnings for rain, light thunderstorms, and lightning in a few districts of Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: When Will Central Govt Employees Receive DA Arrears? Know Payment Date, Arrear Calculations and Other Details.

It predicted that light to moderate rain would likely fall at one or two places today over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu and the Karaikal area.

According to the regional meteorological centre, the weather conditions will likely cause waterlogging and slippery roads in some areas, and rains may also affect traffic.

Also Read | Babu Jagjivan Ram Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Former Deputy PM of India on His Jayanti (Watch Video).

As of 1:00 PM today, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain, which is likely to affect several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Theni, Tenksasi, Ramanathapuram and Kanyakumari.

The Chennai Meteorological Department has said there was a possibility of heavy rain in some places in seven districts of Tamil Nadu today.

The heavy rains in the Tiruppur district on Friday night caused water to enter houses. The Municipal corporation employees are engaged in the task of draining the water.

According to a report issued by the regional centre, the Tiruppur north witnessed 11 centimetres of rainfall, while the Kozhiporvilai station in Kanyakumari recorded 19 cm. The Nambiyur weather station in the Erode district, Coimbatore AP, and Sulur stations in the Coimbatore district recorded eight centimetres of rainfall each.

Kavundapadi station in the Erode district, Kil Kotagiri Estate station in the Nilgiris district, and Sothuparai in the Theni district receive nine cm of rainfall each.

In the Ramanathapuram district, the Rameswaram station recorded seven cm of rainfall, followed by Kadaladi, which recorded five cm; Mudukulatur and Mandapam, which recorded two cm; and Tondi and Pamban, which recorded one cm of rainfall each.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures were below normal by 2 to 5 degrees Celsius at a few places over Tamilnadu. In Kerala, the maximum temperatures were below normal by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius at a few places, followed by 2 to 6 degrees Celsius at many places over Telangana, by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius at a few places over Rayalaseema, and by 3 to 6 degrees Celsius at many places over Interior Karnataka.

Maximum temperatures were generally near normal elsewhere in the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)