Mumbai, April 5: The Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 2 percentage points on Friday, March 28. The DA hike will be effective from January 1 this year and will benefit nearly 1.15 crore central government employees and pensioners. After the cabinet meeting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, said that the Union Cabinet has approved the release of an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners with effect from January 1, 2025.

DA Arrears Payment Date

The 2 per cent DA hike has been raised to compensate government employees and pensioners against price rise. The latest DA hike has raised the dearness allowance from 53 per cent to 55 per cent. The 2 per cent DA hike will reflect in employees' April salaries. Besides increased DA, employees and pensioners are also likely to receive DA arrears for the months of January, February and March 2025. 8th Pay Commission: How Much Salary Hike Central Govt Employees Will Get? Check Latest Update.

Employees who are receiving a minimum basic salary of INR 18,000 under the 7th pay commission will receive additional DA arrears of INR 360 per month, resulting in total arrears of INR 1,080. Similarly, pensioners receiving a basic pension of INR 9,000 will see an increase of INR 540 (INR 180 per month) in their arrears, which they will receive with their pension in April 2025. 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Retiring Before January 01, 2026 To Lose Out on Benefits of 8th CPC? Check Details.

Next DA Hike in October?

While the Centre hikes DA and DR every six months, the Union Cabinet is expected to announce a second DA hike for the July to December period in October-November 2025. It must be noted that once the 8th pay commission's recommendations come into effect, the dearness allowance will be merged with the basic salary, thereby resetting it to zero. This integration is also likely to lead to a revised salary structure for government employees.

