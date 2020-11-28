Chennai, Nov 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has recorded 1,430 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the overall infection count to 7,79,046, while 13 more fatalities pushed the toll to 11,694.

Recoveries continued to outnumber new cases with 1,453 people being discharged from health care facilities, taking the aggregate to 7,56,279, a health department bulletin said.

Active cases in the state stood at 11,073.

Two districts, including the state capital, logged cases in triple digits with Chennai adding 393 and Coimbatore 142, while the rest were scattered across other districts.

Chennai continued to top the list of cases with 2,14,577 infections out of more than 7.79 lakh in the state.

A total of 66,063 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the cumulative total to 1,19,30,240 specimens examined so far.

Of the 13 fatalities reported, seven succumbed to the virus in private hospitals and six in government facilities.

All the deceased were ailing with chronic illness or co- morbidities.

The youngest victim was a 32-year-old woman from Chennai while the oldest was a 95-year-old man from Chennai, it said.

The state capital also topped in the number of fatalities,accounting for 3,843 of the total of 11,694 deaths.

Two of those who tested positive were returnees from Bihar, the bulletin said.

