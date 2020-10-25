Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): As many as 2,869 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu taking the tally of total cases to 7,09,005, said state Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

According to the state Health and Family Welfare Department, 31 people died due to the coronavirus infection in the state taking the death tally to 10,924.

Meanwhile, 4,019 discharges reported today taking the total discharged cases to 6,67,475. The state still has 30,606 active cases of coronavirus disease. (ANI)

