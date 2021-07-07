Chennai, July 7 (PTI): Daily coronavirus cases continued to fall in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Active cases also further slid to 34,076 from 34,477 on Tuesday.

New infections of 3,367 were outnumbered by the number discharged that was 3,704, a bulletin said. The overall caseload stood at 25,06,848 while total recoveries mounted to 24,39,576.

The infected, included one person from Andhra Pradesh who arrived by road, it said.

Coimbatore topped the list of daily additions of cases at 385 followed by Erode at 288 and Salem (214).

Chennai's tally dropped below the 200-mark with 196 people testing positive, the bulletin said.

As many as 27 of the total 38 districts reported fresh cases in double digits, with Ramanathapuram's tally being the lowest at 13.

Among the 64 deaths, 10 cases were of those who had no co-morbidities or pre-existing conditions, the bulletin said.

