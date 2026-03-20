Villupuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 20 (ANI): VK Sasikala, who recently announced her party, All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munetra Kazhagam, on Friday, met Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss in the run-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Their meeting has sparked speculations of a new alliance brewing in the state.

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PMK leader and S Ramadoss' son, Anbumani Ramadoss, has joined the NDA after forming an agreement with AIADMK, and amid the father-son rift, the PMK founder held discussions with Sasikala.

Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's close associate, VK Sasikala, has maintained that her party will contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly in an alliance with like-minded parties.

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Sasikala and S Ramdoss were also rumoured to be in talks with actor-turned politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). However, TVK has categorically denied circulating reports suggesting alliance talks with various political parties at any level, saying that the rumours are "completely untrue".

The party said that media claims that alliance talks are being held between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munetra Kazhagam founder VK Sasikala and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss are completely untrue.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that Tamil Nadu would go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect immediately, with the initiation of the election process for the 234-member state assembly, whose current tenure ends on May 10.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Vijay is also set to make his political debut in this election with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and will look to turn the polls into a triangular contest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)