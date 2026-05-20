India News | Tamil Nadu: TTV Dhinakaran Seeks Strict Action over Alleged Gang Rape of Differently-abled Woman in Pudukkottai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 20 (ANI): AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday expressed shock over the alleged gang rape and sexual assault of a differently-abled woman near Karambakudi in Pudukkottai district and urged the Tamil Nadu government to take strict and unbiased action against those responsible.

In a post on X, Dhinakaran said reports of a 35-year-old differently-abled woman allegedly being abducted and subjected to gang rape by an unidentified group were deeply disturbing.

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"Pudukkottai District, near Karambakudi, a differently-abled woman subjected to gang rape and sexual assault - Strict action must be taken without bias against the cruel-hearted scoundrels. News reports emerging in the media that a 35-year-old differently-abled woman near Karambakudi in Pudukkottai District was abducted by an unidentified gang and subjected to gang rape and sexual assault are causing profound shock," Dhinakaran said.

He also questioned the effectiveness of the "Singapenn" special strike force announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to prevent crimes against women.

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"Even after the new government in Tamil Nadu assumed office, witnessing the unchanged scenes of frequent sexual assault incidents raises doubts as to whether the 'Singapenn' special strike force, announced by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to prevent crimes against women, remains merely nominal without effective implementation," he said.

Dhinakaran urged the state government to swiftly arrest all those involved in the case, ensure stringent punishment and take preventive measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents.

"Therefore, I strongly urge the Government to swiftly arrest all those involved in the case of subjecting the differently-abled woman to gang rape and sexual assault, impose severe punishment, and undertake precautionary measures to ensure such sexual assault incidents do not occur in the future. @CMOTamilnadu @TVKVijayHQ @TVKPartyHQ," he said.

Earlier, AMMK general secretary on Monday raised concerns over the increasing incidents of crime in Tamil Nadu and urged the TVK government to prioritise law and order, cautioning it not to "fail like the DMK".

"Law and order in Tamil Nadu is being questioned due to the daily murders taking place - like the DMK, the TVK should also not fail in protecting the lives and properties of the general public," he wrote. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)