Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 1 (ANI): Tamil Nadu experienced widespread but uneven rainfall between August 31 and September 1, 2025, with heavy showers recorded in coastal and northern districts.

The rainfall activity was concentrated over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and parts of the Salem district, bringing relief from the humid conditions in Chennai and its surrounding areas.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin Walk Past Happily, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Appears Isolated As Both Leaders Engage in Conversation (Watch).

As per India Meteorological Department observatories, Puducherry topped the charts with 54 mm of rainfall, followed by Nungambakkam (Chennai) with 29.2 mm and Salem with 22 mm.

Meenambakkam (Chennai) recorded only 2.1 mm, while Cuddalore received a negligible 0.1 mm. Valparai in Coimbatore district reported 0.6 mm of rain until 5:30 pm, and Tiruchirappalli airport registered only traces of rain.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 1, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) highlighted substantial local variations, with Chennai AWS measuring 31 mm, while VIT Chennai (Chengalpattu) received 15.5 mm and New Chennai Township 13.5 mm.

Hosur in Krishnagiri received 5 mm, while Tiruvallur's Jaya Engineering College and Tiruttani each recorded between 5 mm and 2.5 mm, and Mahabalipuram registered 2.5 mm.

From the Agro stations, Sandhiyur in Salem district stood out with 28 mm, while Vamban in Pudukottai recorded 2 mm.

Among ARG stations, Goodwill School in Villivakkam (Tiruvallur) received 14 mm, followed by Poonamallee with 12.5 mm. Kanchipuram district locations, such as ACS Medical College and Hindustan University, saw rainfall of 7.5 mm and 5.5 mm, respectively, while Pudukottai also registered 7.5 mm.

Smaller amounts of 1-3 mm were reported from locations such as Vazhapadi (Salem), Kolapakkam, Chembarambakkam, West Tambaram, Anna University (Chennai), Puzhal, and Cheyyar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)