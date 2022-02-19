Puducherry [India], February 19 (ANI): Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after completing one year in the office, stating that she could manage the Covid-19 pandemic better because of her medical profession background.

Soundararajan completed one year in the office on Friday. The Chief Minister N Rangaswamy called on Soundararajan, who is also the Governor of Telangana, last evening.

Speaking to ANI, Soundararajan said, "I have completed my first year as Lieutenant Governor in Puducherry. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving me an opportunity to work as an additional charge as an LG. I also thank Chief Minister and other leaders for cooperation in the past year"

She further said, "During the pandemic being a doctor I could manage the COVID-19 situation much better, and I'm thankful to all officers who cooperated with me."

Last year on February 17, 2021, Soundararajan had taken additional charge as the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry. (ANI)

