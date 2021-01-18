Lucknow, Jan 18 (PTI) An aide of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the makers of web series 'Tandav' and Amazon's India content head will have to "pay a price for hurting religious sentiments" by depicting Hindu gods in an objectionable manner.

Adityanath's media advisor Shalabhmani Tripathi gave the warning in a tweet tagging the series director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and actors Saif Ali Khan and Zeeshan Ayub.

“UP Police has left for Mumbai, that too in a car. There are strong sections in the FIR, remain prepared, will have to pay a price for hurting religious sentiments," Tripathi said in his tweet.

Tagging the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thakeray, he said, ”Hopefully you will not come to their rescue.”

In a related tweet earlier, Tripathi said, “Playing with people's sentiments will not be tolerated, cases under stringent sections have been invoked against the team of web series Tandav, which is spreading hatred in the guise of cheap web entertainment, be prepared for arrest soon."

An FIR was lodged at Hazratganj police station by its Senior Sub Inspector Amarnath Yadav himself after he saw the objectionable web series, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Somen Burma said earlier.

A four-member police team left for Mumbai on Monday for a detailed probe into the matter, he had added.

