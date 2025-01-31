New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Under the Centre's flagship AMRUT scheme, tap water coverage has increased to 70 per cent while sewerage coverage has risen to 62 per cent across 500 cities, according to the Economic Survey.

The document tabled in Parliament on Friday noted that the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) has created or augmented water treatment capacity of 4,649 million litres per day and developed 2,439 parks, adding 5,070 acres of green space.

In 2021, AMRUT 2.0 was introduced to expand coverage to all statutory towns and cities, with an allocation of Rs 2.77 lakh crore from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

This phase so far has initiated 8,923 projects worth Rs 1.89 lakh crore. AMRUT 2.0 actively involves self-help groups and promotes innovative technologies.

According to the Economic Survey 2024-25, a total of 1.18 crore houses have been sanctioned and over 89 lakh completed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) till November 25 last year.

Currently, 29 states and Union Territories have signed agreements to implement the PMAY-U 2.0, with approval having been granted for 6 lakh houses in the next financial year, it stated.

The Survey pointed out that metro rail and rapid rail transit systems are operational or under construction in 29 cities across India, with 1,010 km currently operational in 23 cities and an additional 980 km underway.

As of January 5 this year, 62.7 km were operationalised in FY25, and the daily ridership reached 10.2 million, it said, adding that these systems have led to considerable savings in emissions, time, vehicle operating costs, accidents and infrastructure maintenance.

Under the Smart City Mission, a total of 8,058 projects worth 1.64 lakh crore have been proposed, with 7,479 projects worth 1.50 lakh crore completed till January 13 this year.

