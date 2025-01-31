Kanpur, January 31: In a horrific incident, a 12-year-old young girl was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by her cricket coach in Kanpur’s Panki area, police said. The accused, who worked at a cricket academy, is currently absconding. An FIR has been filed under the Pocso Act, SC/ST Act, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Hindustan Times reported that the accused, a resident of Gangaganj, allegedly lured the minor to his colony after coaching sessions, where he drugged and sexually assaulted her over two months. The girl later confided in her mother, leading to a complaint being filed at the Panki police station. Kanpur Horror: Minor NEET Aspirant Held Hostage, Blackmailed and Raped for Over 6 Months by Coaching Teachers in Uttar Pradesh; 2 Arrested.

According to the complaint, the accused also allegedly blackmailed the girl by threatening her with social exclusion and using caste-based slurs to intimidate her. An FIR has been filed against the accused under several serious provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and other pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as confirmed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl. DCP), Central, Vijyendra Dwivedi. Kannauj Horror: Teenage Girl’s Hair Gets Entangled in Swing’s Rod at Fair, Entire Scalp Ripped Off; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

He further stated that the police are actively conducting multiple raids in an attempt to locate and apprehend the accused, who has been on the run since the incident was reported. Authorities are determined to bring the perpetrator to justice as the investigation intensifies.

This incident comes on the heels of a similar case in the Gujaini area, where a music teacher from a well-known school was accused of molesting a four-year-old student.

