Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], November 5 (ANI): The Tarn Taran police foiled another narcotics smuggling attempt and recovered 2 kgs of heroin. Two smugglers were arrested after a 40-kilometer chase near the Indo-Pak border.

After an encounter with the police, one of the smugglers was injured, according to Tarn Taran Police.

An FIR under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act has been registered at Police Station Chola Sahib.

Investigations are underway to establish backward and forward links between the smugglers, according to Tarn Taran Police.

Earlier, in a joint operation with the BSF, Tarn Taran Police recovered four packets of contraband items on the outskirts of Kalsian village in Punjab.

"The big packet contained four smaller packets of contraband items, suspected to be heroin, with a gross weight of 4.3 kg," added the press release. (ANI)

