Mumbai, November 23: The Director Tata Memorial Hospital, Dr C S Pramesh said on Saturday that the claims made by former cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu about treating his wife's breast cancer have "no high quality evidence" to support them.

Posting a letter in public interest on his account on X, the doctor said, "A video of a former cricketer is going viral on social media, in which he is talking about his wife's breast cancer treatment. Parts of the video state that "starving the cancer by not eating dairy products and sugar", consuming turmeric and neem helped cure her "incurable" cancer. There is no high-quality evidence to support these statements." He urged the public in not following "unproven remedies," but instead consult a cancer specialist if one sees any symptoms of cancer. ‘I Will Come Back When She Is Sitting Next to Me’: Navjot Singh Sidhu Will Rejoin Kapil Sharma’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Only if Archana Puran Singh Remains Judge.

"While research is ongoing for some of these products, there is currently no clinical data that recommends their use as an anti-cancer agent. We urge the public not to delay their treatment by following unproven treatments, but rather consult a doctor, preferably a cancer specialist, if they have any symptoms of cancer," he said. He further stressed that cancer is curable in certain cases if detected in time and giving proven treatments of cancer.

"Cancer is curable if detected in time, and proven treatments for cancer include surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy," he added. In another post reposting the press conference by Sidhu, he said that one should not be "fooled by these statements." "Please don't believe and get fooled by these statements regardless of who it comes from. These are unscientific and baseless recommendations. She got surgery and chemotherapy that were evidence based which is what made her cancer-free. Not the haldi, neem etc". Navjot Singh Sidhu Reveals How Wife Noni Went Cancer-Free, Shares Her Diet and Treatment Journey.

Earlier on November 21, the former cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu addressed a press conference in Amritsar on his "wife's breast cancer journey." In the press conference, he claimed that certain remedies helped her wife beat Stage-4 cancer after doctors had only "given her 40 days." During his press statement, he equated cancer with "inflammation," and suggested that such inflammation is caused by milk, wheat (carbohydrates), refined maida and sugar.

He claimed during the press conference, "Cancer feeds on sugar, so the lifeline of cancer, ayurveda, American doctors, research in India, I read everything for 10 hours, and the common denominators, and then cutting sugar, atta, maida, aerated drinks, all of these gone. Samosa jalebi gone. Then on things which brought her back, if you give no sugar and carbohydrates to cancer then cancer cells die automatically."

