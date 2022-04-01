Chandigarh, Apr 1 (PTI) The total tax collection by Haryana's Excise and Taxation Department increased by 18.32 per cent to Rs 54,606 crore in the last fiscal.

"There is an 18.32 per cent increase in tax collection by the state," Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said on Friday.

He congratulated the officers of the department for bringing in efficiency and transparency in tax collection, an official statement said.

As per the data released by the department, the total collections increased from Rs 46,151 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 54,606 crore in 2021-22.

Likewise, VAT and CST collection has increased to Rs 11,289 crore from Rs 8,852 crore in 2020-21, up 27.53 per cent, it said.

At the same time, the total collection of SGST increased 16 per cent to Rs 35,385 crore in FY22 as compared to the previous financial year.

There has also been a healthy increase of 17 per cent in the excise tax collection, which rose to Rs 7,931 crore in the last fiscal, it said.

Chautala, who also holds the Excise and Taxation portfolios, said that in the last two-and-a-half years, the government has brought in more transparency by emphasising on digitisation and maintaining online records.

"The prototype of GST-PV app is saving time and money in tax collection. This app helps in early detection of bogus firms that pass wrong input tax credit. Along with this, in the new excise policy, arrangements were made to keep a track of each and every liquor bottle, which has curtailed tax evasion.

"Besides, the work of allotting liquor contracts online, e-registration, e-payment, e-permit and e-pass are being included in the software of the Department," he added.

In all distilleries, breweries, CCTV cameras have been installed in the bottling plant, whose monitoring is done at the headquarters of the department located at Panchkula, he said.

