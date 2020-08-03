Amaravati (AP), Aug 3 (PTI) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) member Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy on Monday tendered his resignation from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, protesting the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy governments decision to go ahead with three capitals plan.

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, on the other hand, gave the YSR Congress government 48 hours to either drop the three capitals idea or seek a fresh mandate from people by dissolving the Legislative Assembly.

Also Read | Congress Rajya Sabha MPs Shamsher Singh Dullo, Pratap Singh Bajwa Write to Punjab Governor Seeking CBI & ED Probe into 'Existence of Liquor Mafia' in the State: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 3, 2020.

If people vote the YSRCback to power, we will respect their verdict and not raise any objection to the three capitals plan, he said in a video address.

Ravi, alias B.Tech Ravi, said he has sent in his resignation to the Council Chairman M A Sharif.

Also Read | Mohammed Salim, CPI(M) Politburo Member, Tests Positive For Coronavirus.

He was elected to the Council from the Kadapa Local Authorities Constituency in 2017 and had tenure till March 2023.

Ravi is the first legislator to quit his post protesting the move to have three capitals for the state -- the Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam, Legislative in Amaravati and Judicial in Kurnool.

On July 31 the state government notified the AP Decentralisationand Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020,and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Act, 2020, immediately afterGovernor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan gave his assent to the two controversial laws.

The state Legislative Council did not clear the two Bills and had referred them to Select Committees for deeper examination but the committees never took shape.

As per the provisions of the Constitution, the Governor gave assent to the two new laws, paving the way for the government to go ahead with its plans of having three capitals for the state.

All opposition parties have been staunchly opposing the three capitals idea, demanding that Amaravati be continued as the full-fledged capital of the bifurcated state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)