India News | TDP Leader JC Diwakar Reddy Slams Andhra CM over Arrest of Brother JC Prabhakar Reddy

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader JC Diwakar Reddy on Saturday slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy over the arrest of his brother and TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy for allegedly tampering with vehicle registration rules.

While speaking to the media at Tadipatri, Diwakar said that Jagan Mohan Reddy has no respect for Constitution and he himself is omnipotent.

"Jagan has no respect for the Constitution, no rules or reservations. Officers like Chief Secretary are also in a helpless condition. So we cannot blame anybody. He has no God, he himself is omnipotent. This fellow will be in power for four more years. Till then we cannot say what will happen, when will happen and to whom will happen. He wants nobody to cross his words or question him," Diwakar said.

While speaking on the case of fake registrations of vehicles by his brothers; Diwakar opined, "There is nothing mettle in the case. If the Regional Transport Office (RTO) gives No Objection Certificate (NOC), anybody will get a vehicle. Then, whose mistake is it?"

"Prabhakar's health is not in good condition. He has undergone bypass surgery. He needs continuous medication. Let us wait and see what will happen. I am not astonished by his arrest. I won't be astonished if I will be arrested tomorrow. If Jagan looks at one, he should go behind the bars, that's all. Nothing more than that. Nobody can speak anything," added Diwakar.

Further, he said, "There are many good officers with him. But I think nobody can advise him. I think he won't listen to even his ministers or MLAs. I have already told that it is idiotic to show protest in this government. He won't listen and think. So all have to shut their mouths and perform in the next elections that will come after four years. Till then nobody can do anything."

Meanwhile, TDP leader and former MLA G Veeranjaneyulu held a protest at his camp office at Bhimadole in West Godavari district; protesting against the arrest of K Atchennaidu in alleged irregularities at Employees' State Insurance (ESI).

Raising the slogans like 'stay stand with Atchennaidu', the former MLA condemned the arrests of K Atchennaidu and JC Prabhakar Reddy and warned Jagan to stop trying to destroy TDP.

"TDP workers and leaders and cadre won't lose confidence and fight against YSRCP government atrocities," he said. (ANI)

