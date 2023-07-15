Vijayawada, Jul 15 (PTI) TDP general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday urged Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer to intervene and direct investigation agencies to probe the alleged drug menace in the state.

He alleged that money made through sale of banned drugs is being pumped into politics for ensuring the ruling YSRCP has a "long political cycle".

Also Read | Soundarya AI To Present News on Power TV, South India's First Artificial Intelligence-Powered Anchor by Kannada News Channel Is Here.

"It is important to fix responsibility on the part of officials and culprits in order to ensure that the drug menace is controlled in Andhra Pradesh," wrote Lokesh in the letter, which he personally handed over to the Governor.

According to Lokesh, the state has become an epicentre for drugs in India, including the narcotics being indiscriminately available to all age groups.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar to Meet PM Narendra Modi on July 18 to Discuss Issues of Farmers.

Citing some instances of drug seizures across the country and state, he alleged that the YSRCP-led government in Andhra Pradesh has been lukewarm in controlling the menace and hinted that the ruling party leaders are involved in drug mafia.

He called for immediate action as this issue is concerned with national security, and the health and well-being of the people and society.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)