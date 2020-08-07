Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): TDP leader and former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy allegedly shouted at and warned a cop here for stopping his convoy.

Reddy and his son Asmit Reddy got bail on Thursday in a case of forgery of documents and other irregularities related to a travel company.

He was going from Kadapa to Tadipatri accompanied by a large number of followers.

The incident took place when they reached Sajjaladinne area, where circle inspector Devendra and his team were regulating the traffic.

Devendra tried to explain that he was regulating traffic but the former MLA warned him and went away.

Anantapuram Superintendent of Police (SP) B Satya Yesu Babu told ANI that the Tadipatri police will take appropriate action in this regard. (ANI)

