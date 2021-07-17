Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Slamming the Andhra Pradesh government, the Telugu Desam Party on Saturday staged a protest near Gandhi Statue in Nellore city against increasing prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.

Protesting in a unique way, TDP leaders formed a fire ring, stood inside it, and raised slogans. They said that the common people are burning in the fire of petro prices.

The Nellore TDP leaders and party workers demanded that the State government should decrease its share of taxes on petroleum.

"The YSRCP government is getting income of almost 35 per cent of petro prices. It should decrease its quota of taxes and give respite to the common people", said a local TDP leader at the venue.

The TDP leaders alleged that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is unable to control the prices of commodities. They further alleged that CM Jagan is afraid of the central government as he is facing many CBI cases and afraid that his bail would be cancelled in near future.

The TDP cadres and leaders demanded that the state government reduce its share of income from petrol and diesel so that the common people get some relief from price hikes.

Yesterday, Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over rising fuel prices and unemployment, saying it is a result of the ruling party's mismanagement of the economy. (ANI)

