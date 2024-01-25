Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the ruling YSRCP have ruined the state by colluding with the BJP.

She said this after various leaders of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) joined the Congress in her presence here.

The leaders who joined the Congress on Wednesday include former AP Technology Services chairman Koya Prasad Reddy, cricketer Kamalakar, women's leader Botta Swarna, former corporator Appalaraju, TV serial actress Saraswathi, and former corporator Tadi Manohar.

While addressing the Visakhapatnam district Congress Party leaders, Sharmila alleged that the TDP and YSRCP have ruined the state by colluding with the BJP. TDP president Chandrababu Naidu's alliance with the BJP is visible, while YSRCP's alliance with the BJP is not visible, she claimed.

Sharmila accused CM Jagan Reddy of forgetting his demand for Special Category Status (SCS) after coming into power.

On special status, Jagan Anna before the 2019 election said that he would demand Special Category Status (SCS) after coming into power. They forgot this as soon as they came to power. Did Jagan stand by his word or movement even for a single day of getting in power? The North Andhra Pradesh region has been cheated by both the TDP and YSRCP parties, she alleged.

Sharmila further accused that the majority of companies in Visakhapatnam are being handed over to private individuals and companies.

Gangavaram port was sold to the Adani group. The port should be handed over to the government after a 30-year lease, but the government share of 10 per cent was also sold out by violating the norms, she said.

The APCC chief alleged that there was a conspiracy to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), which was sanctioned during Indira Gandhi's tenure. Production of three million metric tonnes has increased to 7 million metric tonnes during late CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy's reign. Now they are trying to privatise the loss and pushing around 30,000 workers on the roads, she alleged.

She said that many companies that received losses were merged into central government companies during YS Rajasekhar Reddy's tenure as CM. A railway zone has been given to Visakhapatnam, but it has not been implemented yet.

The APCC chief also alleged that there is no word about Metro Rail in the state. She said the Congress should come into power in the state and the Centre. YSRCP and TDP are supporters of the BJP and they should be defeated, she added. (ANI)

