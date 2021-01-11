Alipurduar (WB), Jan 11 (PTI) A tea garden worker was killed in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Monday in an attack by a wild elephant, officials said.

The incident happened in the early morning at the Hantapara tea garden in Madarihat, they said.

The deceased was identified as Kande Munda, they said.

He was attacked by the wild elephant from behind in the thick fog.

Munda was taken to the Madarihat Primary Health Centre in a critical condition and he died there while undergoing treatment.

The body is being sent for post-mortem, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)