India News | Teacher Dies in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, Family Alleges Census Work Pressure

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], April 27 (ANI): A teacher died allegedly due to immense work pressure from door-to-door census duties in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar Hembram, a teacher at the Baidyanath High School in Betnoti block. He was staying in Badagaon village of Bangoriposi block of Mayurbhanj district.

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ADM Mayurbhanj Netrananda Mallick said, "We got information from the social media that a teacher has died. The district administration will conduct an inquiry in this context, and the summary of the inquiry will be intimated."

"Because of the heatwave, the government has categorically instructed to conduct the survey work in the morning. The time has already been fixed and intimated to them," he added.

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The sister-in-law of the deceased, Priyadarshani Tuddu stated that Hembram succumbed to the stress of constant fieldwork, with the family alleging he was always under heavy workload.

"My brother-in-law had gone for census duty. He returned at around 11:30 and said he was not feeling well. We immediately took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. No help has been received from the administration so far. I would like to request that you provide some assistance to his wife and small children. Who will take care of them? We just want some help for them," Tuddu said.

The grieving family alleged that despite the loss, the district administration has not yet extended any support or taken concrete action

The incident has sparked concerns over the strain on teachers engaged in census operations during challenging conditions.

An investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

Census is the process of collecting, compiling, analysing, and disseminating demographic, social, cultural and economic data relating to all persons in the country or a designated area. The wealth of information collected through the census makes it the richest source of data for planners, administrators, research scholars and other data users.

According to the government, the census serves as a critical foundation for governance, enabling informed decision-making across political, social, and economic domains. Census data enables informed policy making that is inclusive, targeted, and aligned with the diverse needs of the population. (ANI)

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