Kanpur Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide on Daughter’s Birthday After Dispute Over Alcohol Consumption

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A 50-year-old man died by suicide in Kanpur’s Sen Pashchim Para area on Sunday, reportedly following a domestic dispute over his alcohol consumption. The incident occurred on the day the family was set to celebrate his younger daughter's birthday. The victim was discovered by his daughter upon her return from coaching classes, turning a planned celebration into a family tragedy. The victim, identified as Buddhi Prakash, worked at a leather factory in Jajmau. According to police reports and family statements, a heated argument broke out on Saturday evening between Prakash and his wife, Rekha.

The conflict reportedly centered on Prakash’s habitual alcohol use. Family members alleged that Prakash frequently became violent while intoxicated. Following the altercation on Saturday, Rekha left the home with their elder daughter, Khushi, to stay at her parents' residence in Devki Nagar, as reported by Dainik Jagran. Kanpur Shocker: Woman Stripped, Forced Into Naked Tantra Rituals by In-Laws (Watch Video).

Discovery on a Birthday

On Sunday, while the rest of the family was away, the younger daughter, Bebo, was out attending coaching sessions. When she returned home in the afternoon to prepare for her birthday, she found her father unresponsive. Panic-stricken, she alerted her mother and neighbors, who rushed to the scene. Although they immediately lowered him and attempted to seek medical help, Prakash was found to have already passed away. Lucknow Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Tortured and Beaten to Death With 40 Injury Marks on Body; Gurukul Operator Arrested.

Police Investigation

The Sen Pashchim Para police arrived at the residence shortly after being notified. Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Singh confirmed that no suicide note was recovered from the site.

"Preliminary investigations and family testimony indicate that the deceased was distressed following the dispute with his wife over his drinking habits," SHO Singh stated. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death as part of the standard legal procedure.

Background: Alcohol and Domestic Stress

Neighbors described the household as having a history of tension linked to Prakash's addiction. Domestic violence and substance abuse remain significant factors in local emergency calls within the industrial belts of Kanpur.

While the daughter's birthday was intended to be a day of reconciliation, the sudden escalation of the previous night’s conflict has left the community in shock. Authorities have urged families struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues to utilize local counseling services to prevent such impulsive tragedies.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 08:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).