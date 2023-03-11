Chandrapur, Mar 11 (PTI) Teakwood to be used in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will be sent from Chandrapur, Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Saturday.

A grand rally will be held on March 29 or 30 to mark the dispatch of the teakwood consignment from Ballarpur depot to Ayodhya, he said while addressing the inaugural function of the international film festival that began here during the day.

He asked people to participate in the rally in large numbers to mark this contribution of Chandrapur to the construction of the Ram Temple.

Speaking at the film event, Mungantiwar, who is the state's minister for cultural affairs, said artistes and activists from Chandrapur must coordinate with renowned film director Subhash Ghai to conduct a cinema workshop here for the district's budding filmmakers.

Award-winning filmmaker Jabbar Patel, speaking on the occasion, said the film festival will have more entries in the coming years, and congratulated the people for the district becoming part of the film festival circuit.

