Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): A roadshow in the French capital Paris by a delagation from the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government evoked a tremendous response, with investors not only expressing their desire to strengthen business ties with the state but also showing a willingness to invest in various sectors, including defence, agriculture, dairy, food processing, IT, renewable energy and water transport, stated a government release.

The delegation, led by Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and IT Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, reached Paris on Monday and met representatives of the big industrial houses of France, inviting them to invest in Uttar Pradesh and to the 'Global Investors Summit', which is to be held from February 10 to 12, next year.

As per the release, the tour is part of CM Adityanath's efforts to make the state a $1 trillion economy in the next five years by attracting foreign investments to the tune of Rs 10 lakh crore through the GIS 2023.

The CM has sent 8 teams of his ministers and senior officials on tour to 18 countries. Team Yogi's roadshows and trade shows abroad have received an overwhelming response from investors and investment proposals worth thousands of crores have been received by the state government, the release stated.

During the meeting with Deputy CM Maurya, Business France's Asia and Pacific Area coordinator, Jean Francois Ambrosio, expressed his interest to further strengthen Indo-French bilateral ties through partnerships in the fields of food processing, agriculture and dairy.

The delegation also met Etienne Poirot Bordin, head of the International Commission of Confederation of SMEs (CPME), and invited him to set up industries under MSMEs in sectors such as renewable energy, defence and water transportation.

Air Liquide Group director Maxime Lambert and Risk Management vice pesident Bertrand Monoi expressed their desire to invest in the field of green hydrogen in the state and also to expand their businesses in Uttar Pradesh.Thomas Computing CEO Stephen Francis and vice president International Sales, Pierre Krasonewsky also expressed an interest in investing in IT-related laptop and tablet assembling and distribution.

Deputy CM Maurya also invited the country head (India) of EDF Renewables, Total Arain.

The roadshow by the delegation led by state Water and Power Minister Swatantradev Singh in Singapore was also very successful, the release said.

During the roadshow, the business community of Singapore discussed with the delegation investment opportunities and incentives being provided by the government. The delegation visited the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and partnerships were discussed in various areas. (ANI)

