Andaman and Nicobar Islands, December 19: The second edition of the Joint Task Force (JTF) meeting on the development of connectivity between Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Aceh province of Indonesia was held in Port Blair on December 19.

During the meeting, the delegations of India and Indonesia took stock of the progress made and the challenges faced in developing connectivity between ANI and Aceh, since the first JTF meeting in 2019. Both sides discussed ways to further promote trade, tourism, and people-to-people contact between the two regions, and the status of projects for port-related infrastructure in and around Sabang. India, Indonesia Look to Deepen Maritime Ties; Mull Cruise Tourism Circuit.

The Joint Task Force agreed to enhance opportunities for interaction between business chambers and potential investors on both sides in order to improve trade and investment. The two nations agreed to encourage sail tourism, cruise ship visits, and interaction between tour operators. India and Indonesia also discussed ways to enhance academic cooperation and cultural linkages between Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Aceh.

"Taking note of the rich marine resources in the region, they also agreed to cooperate in capacity building of fishing operators and learn from each other's experience," the Ministry of External Affairs said in the press release.

For the meeting, the Indian delegation was led by Vishvas Sapkal, Joint Secretary (South), Ministry of External Affairs. Meanwhile, the Indonesian delegation was led by Jatmiko H Prasetyo, Director for South and Central Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The third edition of the JTF is expected to take place in Aceh in 2023.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat-Media Cell tweeted, "Director for South & Central Asian Affairs @MoFA_Indonesia, @yo71miko with #Delegates from #Indonesia & @VishvasSapkal with Central Ministry officers #India to attend 2nd #JointTaskForce Committee meeting #NewAndamans met @Admiral_DKJoshi at #RajNiwas."

In the press release, the Ministry of External Affairs called the development of connectivity between ANI and Aceh a "key element" of the Shared Vision of Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, agreed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo in May 2018.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)