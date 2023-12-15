Thane, December 15: An offence has been registered against a 14-year-old boy for allegedly stabbing and injuring another minor over a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday. Maharashtra Shocker: One-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling off His Third-Floor Balcony in Naigaon, Post-Mortem Report Reveals 'Accident' As Nature of Death

Based on a complaint, the police on Thursday registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the teenager for the attack that took place in Bhiwandi town, an official said. Maharashtra Shocker: MBBS Medical Student Dies by Suicide at College Hostel in Karjat After Being Harassed and Ragged by Roommates

The incident occurred around 8 pm on Wednesday when the accused took the victim to a building in the Samadnagar area and stabbed him, he said. The injured boy has been admitted to a hospital, the official said, adding that no one has been detained in the case so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)