Mumbai, December 13: In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, a one-year-old baby boy died after falling from the balcony of his house in Naigaon. The deceased, identified as Munna Rakesh Singh, reportedly fell from the balcony of his third-floor residence in Krishna Apartments near Gavdevi Temple in Naigaon. The shocking incident occurred on November 27 when the infant was playing in his balcony.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident came to light after doctors at Cooper Hospital alerted Juhu police. Following this, the police registered a case of accidental death and began an investigation. Subsequently, on Monday, December 11, the case was transferred to Naigaon police. Mumbai Shocker: Infant Dies Hours After Birth at Hospital in Shivaji Nagar, Third Year BAMS Student, 'Unqualified' Nurse Arrested.

The post-mortem report confirmed that Singh died due to an accident. "We have registered an ADR and are recording the statements of his family members," an officer said. The officer further noted that Munna Rakesh Singh was rushed to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle, where he was undergoing treatment.

Unfortunately, the infant succumbed to his injuries on November 30. The deceased boy's neighbours told cops that the child's grandfather, retired army personnel, was staying with his two sons and their families in Naigaon. Eyewitnesses said that the incident took place when the deceased boy's elder sister and other cousins were playing in the balcony. Mumbai Shocker: 'Mentally Ill' Mother Flings 39-Day-Old Daughter to Death from 14th Floor of Her Building in Mulund; Booked.

During this, one of the children lifted Singh, following which he leapt forward and fell off the railing. Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe to determine the exact cause of Singh's death.

