Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) The Mumbai Police will recreate the crime scene at a building in suburban Khar for better understanding of circumstances surrounding the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found in the early hours of January 1, an official said on Wednesday.

Police are probing various angles, including drugs, to unravel the mystery behind the death of Janhavi Kukreja.

Police have sent samples of her blood, hair, and nails to the forensic science laboratory located in Kalina in Mumbai, the Khar police station official told reporters.

Police have so far arrested Shree Jodhankar (24) and Diya Padankar (19), both friends of the deceased, on the charge of murder.

The deceased had gone to the building with Jodhankar and Padankar to attend a party on the New Year eve. Her body was found on the ground floor of the building in the early hours of January 1, police said.

"Police will recreate the crime scene in the next few days with one of the accused using a dummy (for Kukreja). We are looking for evidence in this case," the official said.

As per preliminary investigation, Kukreja had suffered head injuries which could be accidental or otherwise, he said.

The official said the police are exploring two possibilities, either Kukreja was dragged down the stairs from the second floor of the eight-storey building to the ground floor or was pushed off.

Bloodstains and clumps of hair have been found on the stairs. There seems to have been an altercation between the three, officials had said.

"We need to understand certain aspects and have sent samples of Kukreja's nail, blood, hair, besides the blood sample of the accused duo, to the forensic sciences laboratory," the official said.

He said the case was being probed from various angles including drugs.

"Police have recorded statements of 15 people so far," he said, adding that the police are also investigating whether Kukreja was sexually assaulted.

On Tuesday morning, family members of the deceased met Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and demanded justice for her.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)