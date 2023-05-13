New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly robbing jewellery and cash Rs 84,000 from a woman after forcibly entering her house in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

The son of the victim named Sachin had hatched the conspiracy to rob his mother, police said, adding that he and his friend are absconding.

The accused has been identified as Mangal, a resident of Railway Colony, Mandawali. He was previously involved in six criminal cases, they said.

The complainant reported that on Tuesday at 9 pm when she was having dinner on the first floor of her residence, three people with muffled faces forcibly entered her residence, a senior police officer said.

One of them pushed her into the room and covered her face with hands, while the second person choked her throat and the third one started checking and frisking the house, the officer said.

They then tied the hands and mouth of the woman and robbed valuables, including 120 grams of gold jewellery, cash Rs 84,000 etc., police said.

During the investigation, police checked the CCTV cameras installed in the area. One of the footage came on record where three people were seen running in the street near the premises of the victim, they said.

Later, the whereabouts of the suspects were traced and they were identified. A trap was laid, following which Mangal was arrested and a juvenile was apprehended.

The third accused Tinku is at large, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

It was found that Sachin was the mastermind behind the robbery. He is addicted to drugs and is known to Tinku, who too takes drugs, police said.

Both Sachin and Tinku hatched a conspiracy to rob the former's mother. Sachin was the insider who let Tinku know about the exact locations of the valuables placed in his house, police added.

