Mumbai, May 13: Mumbai on Saturday reported 28 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,63,503, the city civic body said. No fresh fatality is reported leaving the death toll unchanged at 19,769, the BMC bulletin said.

A day before, the city saw 28 cases and a single COVID-19 fatality. Mumbai is now left with 283 active cases after 47 people recovered from COVID-19 infection. The overall tally of recoveries is 11,43,451, it said. COVID-19: India Reports 1,223 New Coronavirus Infections in Past 24 Hours, Active Cases Stand at 16,498.

The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent while the overall growth rate of cases in the city stood at 0.0036 per cent from May 5 to May 12. The case doubling rate is 19,488 days, as per the bulletin.

A total of 1,128 tests were conducted in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, which raised the count of the samples examined so far to 1,88,60,677.

