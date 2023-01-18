Ballia (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a youth in this district, police said on Wednesday.

The girl, a resident of a village in the Gadwar police station area, was allegedly abducted by a 30-year-old man living in her village on December 20 and a case was registered in this connection based on the complaint of her mother, they said.

Also Read | Joshimath Land Subsidence: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Gives Detailed Information of Situation to Amit Shah, Says 'Char Dham Yatra' To Begin Soon.

The girl was rescued by the police from Ballia city where the accused had kept her after abduction, police said, adding that in her statement before the local court, the girl said that after kidnapping her, he raped her for several days.

The girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination.

Also Read | US: Woman Stabs Boyfriend After He Peed in Bed While Sleeping Following Night of Drinking in Louisiana.

On the basis of the statement of the girl, sections of rape, assault as also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added in the FIR.

The accused was arrested from his house on Wednesday and sent to jail, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)