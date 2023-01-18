New York, January 18: A woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend for urinating in their bed in his sleep in Louisiana, United States. The assaulter was later charged with attempted murder for stabbing her boyfriend. A local hospital where the man was admitted for treatment informed the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office about a stabbing incident. Sex Game Ends With Death! Woman Murders Lover in a Drug-Fuelled Sexual Encounter Before Putting Decapitated Head & Penis in Bucket.

According to the report published by Fox News, the victim told police that his girlfriend, Briana Lacost (25), became "extremely enraged" after he urinated on the bed that they shared for the past year and a half. As per the victim's statement, the woman woke him up after the "urinating incident" and started thrashing him. He tried to get away from her, but the woman allegedly ran at him with a kitchen knife and stabbed him. UK Shocker: Woman Obsessed With Serial Killers and BDSM Sex Stabbed Boyfriend to Death, Showed Body to Friend on Video Call, Prosecution Tells Court.

According to the reports, the couple was reportedly out drinking that night and were intoxicated. When the woman was presented before the cops, she admitted that she was upset that her boyfriend urinated in bed. The woman alleged that during the altercation that followed after the "incident", her boyfriend started choking her during the fight, and she defended herself by stabbing him under his left arm. Meanwhile, the woman was arrested soon after and the victim is being treated for a stab wound on the left side of his torso and a punctured lung.

