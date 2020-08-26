Shimla, Aug 26 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy died while four others sustained injuries as their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, police said.

Manish of Malana village died on the spot when a Tata Sumo car fell into a 800-metre-deep gorge at Nerang near Malana around 12.45 pm, Kullu SP Gaurav Singh said.

The injured have been identified Rajesh (16), Rajesh (17), Yogesh (19) and Amit (20), all from Malana village.

The injured have been admitted to the regional hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered against car driver Yogesh under Sections 279, 337 and 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

