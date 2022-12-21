Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) A youth was killed in Dungarpur district on Wednesday allegedly in an accidental firing by a friend during hunting of a wild boar, police said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Advises Congress Leaders to Walk 15 Km a Month, Get Bruises on Knees and Remain Connected With People.

Police said that four friends had gone to hunt a wild boar. During this, Arvind Meena (19) was killed by a bullet fired from the gun of Arvind (20).

The body of the deceased has been kept in the mortuary of a hospital for post-mortem, a police official said.

Also Read | Delhi Logs Five Fresh COVID-19 Cases, One Death; CM Arvind Kejriwal Calls Emergency Meeting.

He said that no case has been registered in this regard so far and the matter is being probed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)