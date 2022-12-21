New Delhi, Dec 21: Delhi logged five COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department on Wednesday. It also recorded one fatality.

With the fresh cases, the national capital's COVID-19 case tally has risen to 2,007,102 while the death toll stands at 26,520. A total of 2,642 tests were conducted the previous day. Seventeen patients are admitted to hospitals while 19 are in home isolation.

The number of active cases in the national capital currently stands at 27.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will convene an emergency meeting on Thursday amid a sudden spurt in cases in several countries, officials said.

The Delhi government is keeping a watch on the COVID-19 situation and the chief minister has directed the health department to ensure genome sequencing of samples and take other steps needed to meet any eventuality, they said.

"Delhi government is alert. CM Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting regarding coronavirus tomorrow," an official said on Wednesday. Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US, the central government had on Tuesday urged all states and Union territories to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of emerging variants. Coronavirus Outbreak: Three Cases of Omicron Subvariant BF.7, Strain That's Driving China's COVID-19 Surge, Detected in India.

In a letter to the states and Union Territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures.

