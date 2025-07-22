Patna, Jul 22 (PTI) Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav reached the assembly on Tuesday for the first time since his expulsion from the RJD, founded and headed by his father Lalu Prasad.

Yadav, who has been, until now, occupying the seat next to younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition, however, did not enter the House and returned after loitering around inside the Vidhan Sabha premises for some time.

Talking to reporters, he said he may attend the proceedings in the days to come. The ongoing monsoon session, the last of the current assembly, will end on July 25.

Tej Pratap Yadav smiled sheepishly when asked why he turned up in a white kurta pyjama on a day all opposition members, including his younger brother, were dressed in black as a mark of protest against the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state.

"I always dress up like this, being a strong believer in the philosophy of simple living, high thinking," he said, adding, "I do wear a black dress on Saturday. Shani Devata (the God of Saturn) often seems displeased with me."

The former Bihar minister was expelled from the party by his father after he announced on social media that he was "in a relationship" with a woman other than his estranged wife, even though the divorce petition was still pending before the court.

