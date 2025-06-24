New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The Telangana government confirmed on Tuesday that a total of 23 citizens from the state had been safely evacuated from conflict-hit regions in the Middle East as of 1:00 pm, June 23, according to the official statement.

The rescue efforts were carried out in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassies abroad.

The latest group of 17 returnees arrived on Sunday. According to the official data, five people came from Masshad, Iran, one person arrived from Jordan via Iran, and eleven people came from Israel in two separate batches.

These numbers were in addition to six students, four from Iran and two from Israel, who were brought back on Saturday, raising the total to 23 evacuated citizens so far.

The evacuation process was closely monitored by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and supported by the Telangana Bhavan helpdesk in New Delhi.

Staff at the Bhavan received and assisted all returnees, providing refreshments, coordinating on-ground activities, and helping with domestic travel arrangements.

However, all evacuees arranged their onward travel to Hyderabad at their own expense.

The Government of Telangana continued to work closely with national agencies to ensure more citizens could be safely brought back. A special focus remained on Israel, where outbound flight operations were affected by temporary airspace closures.

In an official release, the government said, "The Government of Telangana reiterates its commitment to ensuring the well-being and safe return of every citizen. The helpline set up at Telangana Bhavan remains operational for real-time assistance and information."

Further evacuations are expected later today, and officials will ensure continued monitoring and assistance. (ANI)

