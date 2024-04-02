Hyderabad, April 2: A 78-year-old man on a motorbike fell into a pit dug by the water board for repair and died while receiving treatment at a hospital, said police on Tuesday. According to police, the deceased, identified as Ghulam Mohammad, met with the accident near the 7 Tombs Road in Hyderabad.

Police said that the elderly man died after falling into a pit dug for a drainage pipeline by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), the contract of which was given to Ayyappa Private Ltd. Hyderabad Shocker: Engineering Student Dies by Suicide After Losing Money in Online Betting Game, FIR Registered.

The elderly man was rushed to the hospital shortly after the incident, where he succumbed to his injuries and died while undergoing treatment. The police have booked a case of negligence under IPC 304(II) against persons belonging to HMWSSB and Ayyappa Private Limited. An investigation into the matter is underway. Further details on the matter are awaited.

