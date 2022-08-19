Suryapet (Telangana) [India], August 19 (ANI): The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has nabbed an Assistant Engineer of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) for allegedly accepting a bribe.

The accused Baisu Govinda Raju was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 29,000 from a private contractor, an official statement said.

According to the ACB, the accused officer of the TSSPDCL was caught for accepting a bribe from the complainant Runja Rajesh at the Huzurnagar Road in Kodad on Tuesday.

Raju had allegedly demanded a bribe from Rajesh, a private contractor, for preparing and forwarding the bills pertaining to the works executed by him.

"The tainted bribe amount of Rs 29,000 was recovered from the possession of the A.O. Chemical tests conducted on the contact portion yielded positive results. The A.O performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain an undue advantage," an official statement from the ACB read.

The accused officer was arrested and produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court in Nampally, Hyderabad. The case is under investigation. (ANI)

