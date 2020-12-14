Hyderabad, Dec 14 (PTI): Telangana reported 384 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.78 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,496, the state government said on Monday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 101, followed by Rangareddy (36) and Medchal Malkajgiri (31), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on December 13.

As many as 7,380 patients are under treatment and 28,980 samples were tested on Sunday.

Cumulatively, over 61.57 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.65 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.80 per cent, while it was 95 per cent in the country.PTI GDK SS

