Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 20 (ANI): AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday launched a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) help desk at party headquarters Darussalam in Hyderabad to extend assistance to voters for the electoral roll revision process, which will soon begin in Telangana, the party said in a press release.

According to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), the initiative aims to facilitate the public in verifying, correcting, and updating their details in the Voters List.

Also Read | Is Ashok Kharat Viral Video Nashik Download Link Real or Clickbait Scam? Here’s the Truth.

The help desk will provide necessary guidance and support to ensure accurate mapping of voter information, enabling eligible citizens to confirm their inclusion in the electoral rolls. Trained representatives will be available to assist individuals, the press release stated.

"All voters are encouraged to make use of this facility and ensure that their details are correctly reflected, thereby safeguarding their democratic right to vote. Voters can contact Helpline Numbers: 9100043150, 9100043151, 9100043152. Time: 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM," the party said in the release.

Also Read | How To Complete Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Correction Online Before March 31.

Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana on Tuesday conducted a training session for Electoral Officers (EROs) and District Level Master Trainers from four districts - Nizamabad, Medak, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda, ahead of the SIR exercise in the state.

"The Chief Electoral Officer Telangana conducted a comprehensive training session at the CEO Telangana Office, Hyderabad, on 17/03/2026 for Electoral Officers (EROs) and District Level Master Trainers from four districts - Nizamabad, Medak, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda. A total of 42 EROs and 26 DLMTs attended the training programme, which focused on Electoral Roll management, mapping of electors and the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) with emphasis on preparedness and accuracy in the electoral process. The SLMT & Toopran RDO explained the SIR process during the Training. The joint CEO M. Satyavani, Dy CEO, B. Harisingh and all Nodal Officers and staff concerned were present," Telangana CEO wrote on X.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is part of the nationwide electoral roll revision being undertaken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) across the country.

Phase I of the SIR began with Bihar, while in the Phase II, the ECI conducted the exercise in nine States, namely Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and three UTs, namely Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Puducherry. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)