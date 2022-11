Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 25 (ANI): The winter session of the Telangana Legislature is all set to be convened for a week in December.

There was a shortfall of Rs 40,000 crore in revenue during the current fiscal (2022-23) due to "unnecessary restrictions" imposed by the Centre on the "progressive state of Telangana" and such measures, blocking the development of the state, an official release from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's office said on Thursday.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to hold legislative sessions for a week in December to inform the people of the state in detail," it said.

Rao directed Finance Minister Harish Rao and Legislative Affairs Minister Prashant Reddy to take steps to convene the session. (ANI)

